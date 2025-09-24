Man wanted for attempted homicide charge following attack in Larimer arrested by detectives

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted on an attempted homicide charge after a beating in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood is in jail.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Grover Walker, 36, was taken into custody by detectives at the Municipal Courts Building on Monday.

According to court documents, Walker was wanted for an attack that happened on May 28.

Police said they were called to the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Shetland Street that day following the assault.

The victim told police he had been in the area to visit a childhood friend and to tell her he had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Afterward, he went to the intersection to wait for a bus to go home. He told police that’s when Walker approached him and asked for a cigarette and then began attacking him.

The next thing he remembered, he told police, was waking up at UPMC Presbyterian’s ICU. He was being treated for broken ribs, a broken nose, bruising and contusions to his face, lost teeth and a severe concussion.

Police said the victim’s friend was able to obtain private security camera video that captured the attack.

According to court documents, the video showed Walker walking up to the victim and punching him with a closed fist after three seconds. Walker then picks the victim up and slams him onto the ground, making him go limp. Police say Walker rummaged through the victim’s pockets and walked away, but the attack did not end there. The video continues, showing Walker turn back to the victim after taking four or five steps away to kick him in the side of the body and face before punching him in the face two more times. Police said he then left the area.

The victim’s friend was able to identify Walker as the attacker in the video because she had been in a relationship with him, police say. Officers also noted that Walker called that woman and asked questions about who the man was who left the house. The woman emphasized he was a childhood friend.

Police said she told them the man in the video was “100% without a doubt” Walker.

The victim said he had never in his life encountered Walker before this attack. He also told police he still experienced pain and dizziness from the attack a month later.

Walker is being held at the Allegheny County Jail and has been denied bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group