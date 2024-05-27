Man wanted for attempted homicide taken into custody after incident in Tarentum bar

TARENTUM, Pa. — Police from multiple departments were called to Tarentum when a man wanted for attempted homicide almost a year ago was spotted inside abar.

There was a large police presence at 6th Avenue, 7th Avenue and Harrison Lane overnight.

Police from Tarentum, Penn Hills and Plum as well as Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene in the early morning hours of Memorial Day.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw officers searching the bushes and heard a drone in the air.

They were looking for Iven Cashua Miller, 37, from Cleveland, Ohio.

Police say Miller was inside the Devil Dog Saloon and eventually taken into custody.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told us what she heard.

“From what I heard, there was man harassing a woman that started at the local tavern down the street from my home, and it escalated to where police came,” she said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller back in June of last year.

He’s accused of shooting at two people on Victoria Avenue in New Kensington.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Miller faces several charges, including two counts of attempted criminal homicide and attempted strangulation.

According to court papers, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group