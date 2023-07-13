Man wanted in connection to violent Blairsville carjacking arrested in Georgia

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say the man wanted in connection to a violent carjacking in Blairsville, Indiana County on Wednesday has been arrested.

#BREAKING: According to @PAStatePolice, Michael Whitfield has been apprehended in GEORGIA. He is the suspect in an attempted homicide and carjacking in Blairsville yesterday @WPXI https://t.co/uCH5rbbhXY pic.twitter.com/jlVhTj9KQa — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) July 13, 2023

Michael Whitfield, 35, of Greensburg, was arrested in Georgia.

“Within minutes, we received several tips of people stating his name and that they either were acquainted with him, knew who he was, saw him around town, and knew his face,” said Trooper Tristan Tappe in an earlier interview with 11 News.

