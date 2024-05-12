Nearly 650 permits processed at satellite gun permit event in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — Nearly 650 permits were processed Saturday at an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office satellite license-to-carry event.

The second satellite event of the year drew hundreds of people to the North Fayette Community Center so they could get a permit or renew an existing one. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says it processed 646 permits throughout the day.

The office holds these first-come, first-serve events for people who can’t get to the courthouse during normal business hours. To get a permit, those who attend need a valid Pennsylvania ID or driver’s license, a completed application and $20 cash.

The next event is scheduled for June 15 at the Monroeville Municipal Center. Click here for more information.

