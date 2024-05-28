Man wanted for damaging ATM in Beaver County, fleeing

Police are looking for the driver of a truck that damaged an ATM at the Beaver Valley Mall.

Photos of a man in a red pickup truck were released by the Center Township Police Department. The man allegedly damaged a Huntington Bank ATM, disabling the machine at around 6:30 p.m. on May 9. He then fled, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-775-0880 and ask to speak with a Center Township police officer.

