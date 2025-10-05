Man who showed up to Pittsburgh hospital shot twice now in critical condition

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man showed up at a Pittsburgh hospital with gunshot injuries.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says a man showed up to a hospital by private means, shot in the groin and shoulder around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

From there, he was flown to a level one trauma center, arriving in critical condition.

The spokesperson said investigating officers found a related crime scene in a parking lot behind the Anytime Fitness in the 900 block of Freeport Road. The mobile crime unit processed evidence at that scene.

Pittsburgh police’s Violent Crime Unit continues to investigate.

