Live updates: Here’s who the Penguins picked during Day 2 of the 2026 NHL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The NHL Draft continues on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins start the day with four selections throughout the day, the first of which comes early in Round 2.

During Round 1 on Friday, the Penguins drafted forward Liam Ruck with the 22nd overall pick.

Keep track of all the Penguins’ moves as the draft continues with our live updates below:

ROUND 2

With the 39th overall pick (the 7th of Round 2), the Penguins drafted Markus Ruck, Liam’s identical twin brother.

The two are teammates in Medicine Hat and reportedly have only spent four days apart, so this selection grants the Ruck brothers’ wish -- the opportunity to keep playing together.

Our partners at PGHHockeyNow report that Markus had 108 points and 87 assists in 68 games, often feeding his brother’s goals.

The Penguins’ next pick is No. 54.

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