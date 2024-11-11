Man with arrest warrants accused of leading police on high-speed chase through Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — A drawn-out and dangerous chase ended with a drug bust and arrest on the Parkway North Saturday night.

Before the wild chase, officers and first responders rushed to a home on Kearsarge Street in Mount Washington after a frantic woman knocked on a door begging for help. Police said she was covered in blood, naked and claimed she was beaten up by Marc Smith.

Court paperwork said Smith got into an argument with the woman over money. He reportedly strangled and beat her and then took off in his blue Chevy truck just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Smith refused to pull over and led them on a 20-minute, high-speed chase. The police chase started at the intersection of Sawmill Run and Woodruff Street heading toward the West End Bridge.

Officers said he was driving as fast as 100 miles per hour and taking them through several communities and tunnels all over Allegheny County.

According to court documents, Smith was dangerously weaving in and out of traffic and hit numerous traffic cones along the way.

Police even threw down spike strips at least three times taking out a tire.

“We’re heading inbound 376. He just lost one of his tires,” officers said over the dispatch radio.

Smith eventually lost control of his truck and hit a car before finally coming to a stop on 279 near the Chestnut Street exit. Traffic was backed up for miles.

Exclusive cell phone video shows the front of Smith’s truck completely crushed.

By 11 p.m., Smith was tased and handcuffed. The court paperwork said as Smith was on the ground, an officer punched him in the back of the head after he believed Smith was reaching for a gun near his waist.

Moments later, Smith’s truck caught on fire.

“We have a fire in the engine of the Silverado,” officers said on the police scanner.

According to police paperwork, detectives searched the truck and found 65 bricks of heroin along with crack cocaine and pills.

Detectives said Smith admitted to stealing prescription pills from people. They also said he was driving with a suspended license.

Smith is now sitting in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges, including reckless driving and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

