Man with stab wound walks into Downtown Pittsburgh business, taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after walking into a Downtown Pittsburgh business with a stab wound.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were called to the 900 block of Liberty Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

A man with a stab wound to his back/upper shoulder reportedly walked into a business.

The man was conscious, alert and speaking with first responders. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

However, the man was uncooperative, the spokesperson says. The man said the stabbing may have happened near Exchange Way and Ninth Street, but police couldn’t find a crime scene.

Detectives are reviewing video to figure out where the stabbing happened and any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

