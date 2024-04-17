Mancini’s Bakery, Pittsburgh Brewing Company releasing seasonal ‘Iron City Beer Buns’

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to try the ultimate Pittsburgh beer bread? Two of the oldest Steel City businesses - Mancini’s Bakery and Pittsburgh Brewing Company - have you covered.

Iron City Beer Buns will be hitting shelves just in time for National Picnic Day, so yinzers can pack their “picnic basket n’at for this season’s cook-ahts!” Mancini’s said in a press release.

“I have been considering a partnership with Pittsburgh Brewing for some time because Iron City is a Pittsburgh institution just like Mancini’s Bread,” said Nick Mancini Hartner, baker and co-owner of Mancini’s. “After some brainstorming, we thought a beer bread was the perfect culmination of these two brands to bring together for the ‘Burgh to enjoy, especially as the season for cookouts and family get-togethers are upon us.”

“We are very excited to be collaborating with Mancini’s on the Iron City Beer Buns,” said Pittsburgh Brewing Marketing Director Rachel Semelbauer. “We have worked on many local collaborations in the past, but nothing like this before. Usually, the collaboration involves the beer itself, but this time it is the byproduct of our brewing process (spent grain.)”

Customers can attend a special block party at the Mancini’s location in McKees Rocks on Monday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first 100 people to arrive will get a complementary burger on an Iron City Beer Bun.

The buns will be available at Mancini’s locations in McKees Rocks and the Strip District while supplies last, the company said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group