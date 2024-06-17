Local

Mannequins, printers and more: Firm auctioning off contents of rue21′s Warrendale headquarters

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
WARRENDALE, Pa. — The discount scanvengers have another week to browse the selection of mannequins, printers, file cabinets, cubicle farm accoutrements and other sundry merchandise totaling 673 auction items in all up for sale out of the soon-to-be former headquarters office of rue21 in Warrendale.

All of the items are available for bidding on the website of Grafe Auction, based in Minnesota.

To Judd Grafe’s thinking, the mostly likely prize possession to be had as his family’s company works to sell off all the remaining contents of the 100,000-square-foot office at 800 Commonwealth Drive is the Katolight 150kw diesel generator — one bid of $23 so far on Friday, June 14 — given it’s limited use.

