11 Broadway shows coming to Benedum Center for 2025-2026 season

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has revealed what Broadway shows are coming to the Benedum Center for the 2025-26 season.

The 11 shows coming to the Steel City are a mix of hot new productions and timeless classics. They are as follows:

A Beautiful Noise: September 9 - 14, 2025

Six: October 7 - 12, 2025

Hell’s Kitchen: November 4 - 9, 2025

Les Misérables: November 25 - 30, 2025

Clue: December 30, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Wicked: January 14 - February 15, 2026

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: February 24 - 28, 2026

Chicago: March 10 - 15, 2026

Water for Elephants: March 31 - April 5, 2026

Shucked: April 14 - 19, 2026

The Great Gatsby: May 21 - 26, 2026

Currently, only season tickets are on sale. Tickets for individual shows go on sale at a later date.

