Mariah Carey bringing Christmas concert to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The queen of the Christmas season is bringing her iconic voice to Pittsburgh.

Mariah Carey is bringing her 13-date “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour to PPG Paints Arena on December 5.

The exclusive Christmas concert celebrates Carey’s holiday classics, which of course includes “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

