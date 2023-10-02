Mariah Carey bringing Christmas concert to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The queen of the Christmas season is bringing her iconic voice to Pittsburgh.

Mariah Carey is bringing her 13-date “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour to PPG Paints Arena on December 5.

The exclusive Christmas concert celebrates Carey’s holiday classics, which of course includes “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Mariah Carey live at PPG Paints Arena on December 5! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/KmVc9M1hlj — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) October 2, 2023

