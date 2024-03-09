Marked police bicycle stolen in downtown Pittsburgh, suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — A marked police bicycle was stolen in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening.

Pittsburgh police said the bike was stolen by a man from the front of the Downtown Public Safety Center on Wood Street at 6:15 p.m.

Officers tracked down the man with cameras and found him riding the bike in the Gateway Center area.

The man was taken into custody and police said charges are forthcoming.

The bike was not damaged.

