Market Square Modernization project approved by city officials; work starts in April

PITTSBURGH — New renderings show the improvements coming to Market Square just in time for Pittsburgh to host the NFL Draft in 2026.

The year-long project to renovate one of the busiest places in Downtown Pittsburgh starts in just a couple of months, on April 1. The plans were approved by the city’s planning commission on Monday.

Planned improvements include better pathways for pedestrians, better lighting, more public seating and a new pavilion.

The current plan is for the work completed by April 23, 2026 — the day the NFL Draft comes to the Steel City.

“Right now it’s about building momentum, building the excitement for people to get excited about coming to Pittsburgh for the draft. And that excitement is already there,” said Jerad Bachar of Visit Pittsburgh.

Improvements to Market Square are part of a $600,000 million plan funded by the city, county and state to transform Pittsburgh’s Downtown area.

While work is underway, businesses in the area will stay open.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group