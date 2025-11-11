Marshall-Shadeland residents concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Craig Bailey says an empty lot on California Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood has become a nuisance for his family.

Old cabinets, trash bags and even a trailer sit on the property.

“This is an issue that has to be addressed,” Bailey said.

Bailey told Channel 11 he believes a construction company is responsible for using the space as a dumping ground.

“This is a specific example of companies who are actually just using lots here as dump sites for jobs, bringing in truckloads of debris,” he said.

Bailey showed us another site, nearly a block away, where he says a collapsed retaining wall has turned into a second dumping spot.

“We have just kind of been neglected for a long time,” said resident Anna Brewer.

Councilperson Daniel Lavelle, who represents District Six, said in a statement:

“My office has been made aware of the illegal dumping issue along California Avenue. In fact, we conducted a walking tour, along with residents, of that corridor just last week to assess a number of problem sites firsthand, including those areas in your pictures.

Illegal dumping is a persistent challenge that we take very seriously, and we’re trying to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and the Bureau of Environmental Services to address these locations and step up enforcement.

I share the community’s frustration and am working to ensure these lots are cleaned up and that long-term solutions are put in place to prevent repeat dumping.

Anna Brewer, who co-founded Urban Trails and leads community cleanups, said the ongoing problem is draining.

“It feels like everything gets muddied and there is not a great system to deal with it,” she said.

Despite the frustration, Brewer said the community will keep pushing for solutions.

“It is just a reminder that we all have to keep working together and we have to keep bringing this to the forefront,” she said.

