Mason Rudolph says goodbye to Pittsburgh

Mason Rudolph is no longer a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Instead, you can put former in front of that after Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal. Rudolph will head to Nashville on a one-year, $3.62 million contract to be the backup to second-year quarterback Will Levis.

But on Wednesday, Rudolph took to Instagram to thank the city and organization for his six seasons with the team as a farewell.

“For the past 6 years, it has been a privilege to be part of the Pittsburgh community and represent the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff, Art Rooney, the Rooney family, Thomas Tull, Larry Paul, and the rest of the Steelers organization: Thank you for changing my life forever six years ago when you gave me the opportunity to wear the Black & Gold.

“To the fans—your love and passion for the team is what makes it so special to play here. I will never forget playing in front of Yinz one final time this past December. All the Best. MR.”

