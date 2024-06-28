Fire breaks out at Westinghouse Castle in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. — A large fire broke out at the Westinghouse Castle in Wilmerding Friday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in around 1:17 p.m. and was eventually raised to a 4-alarm fire, bringing in fire companies from across the area.

The historic building was currently being used by the Westinghouse School of Performing Arts, which is located next door for additional classroom space. They said a fire broke out on an unoccupied upper floor and school officials safely evacuated people from the building.

United Volunteer Fire and Rescue are asking people to avoid the area of Commerce and Station streets.

Dispatchers said as of now, there have been no injuries.

The Westinghouse Arts Academy said the cause of the fire and the status of the historical landmark are both unknown right now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group