“Mayor of Kingstown” filming in Millvale Monday

MILLVALE, Pa. — The popular TV show “Mayor of Kingstown” will be filming in Millvale on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Millvale Borough Police Department, shooting will take place at the BP gas station on Evergreen Avenue.

Prop police cars that say “Kingstown Police” on them were already parked at the station over the weekend, the post said.

The crew will be filming police and SWAT scenes, so if you’re in the area, you can expect to see and hear what appears to be police activity, but it’s for filming purposes only, the post said.

Millvale officers will assist with traffic control and any other issues.

Filming will take place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

