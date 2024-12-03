McComeback: Iconic McRib sandwich returning to Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s for limited time

PITTSBURGH — If you’ve been missing the McRib at McDonald’s, you’re in luck.
The iconic McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald’s locations across Pittsburgh for a limited time starting on Dec. 3.
The sandwich features a seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun.
The McRib made its United States debut in 1981 as a regional item in Kansas City.
