McComeback: Iconic McRib sandwich returning to Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s for limited time

PITTSBURGH — If you’ve been missing the McRib at McDonald’s, you’re in luck.

The iconic McRib sandwich is coming back to McDonald’s locations across Pittsburgh for a limited time starting on Dec. 3.

The sandwich features a seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun.

The McRib made its United States debut in 1981 as a regional item in Kansas City.

