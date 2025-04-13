State, local leaders react to suspect arson at Pennsylvania governor’s residence

After investigators announced that they suspect arson in an overnight fire at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, local and state lawmakers began reacting to the news.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were evacuated from the residence around 2 a.m. and were unharmed. Pennsylvania State Police say the since extinguished fire caused a” significant amount of damage” to part of the residence and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for an arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the fire.

Lawmakers and other state officials took to social media to share their thoughts after learning of the fire.

While expressing his relief that Shapiro and his family are safe, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in a statement that “targeting elected officials and their family members with violence is never acceptable.”

Former Governor Tom Ridge says seeing photos of the damage to the home he lived in with his children for nearly eight years was “heartbreaking.”

“All of us should feel safe in our homes, especially when that home is our state’s official residence, which makes this particularly shocking. Whoever is responsible for this attack — to both the Shapiro family and our Commonwealth — must be held to account,” his statement reads.

Today I share the following thoughts in light of the overnight attack on the Pennsylvania State Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg: pic.twitter.com/gmGPmqtilP — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) April 13, 2025

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said his office “stands ready” with resources to find the culprit of the fire.

Sen. Dave McCormick’s statement, in part, said there’s “no room in America or our Commonwealth for lawlessness, violence, and hatred.”

Dina and I are relieved and grateful that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe. We commend Pennsylvania’s first responders and law enforcement officers for their swift actions in keeping everyone safe and containing the situation. There is

no room in America or our… https://t.co/oiajEPLuEf pic.twitter.com/rDCSGr0qYf — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) April 13, 2025

