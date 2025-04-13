Early morning fire damages Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Crews put out a fire at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

NBC News affiliate WGAL reports that first responders were sent to the mansion around 2 a.m. The flames were contained to the first floor, but smoke damaged other parts of the residence. There were people inside when the fire began, but no one was hurt.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the governor was there at the time of the fire.

The state police fire marshal is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group