McCutchen hits another leadoff homer, Falter dazzles as Pirates beat Brewers 2-1

Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run for the second-straight game and Bailey Falter pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in his career as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

McCutchen’s leadoff home run came on the first pitch of the game against Tobias Myers (0-1), who was making his major-league debut. It was the 100th home run for McCutchen at PNC Park.

McCutchen ended the night with two more hits and has combined for five hits through the first two games of this series.

