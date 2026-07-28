McDonald’s celebrating anniversary of the Big Mac, created in Western Pennsylvania 59 years ago

McDonald’s is celebrating the 59th anniversary of one of its most popular menu items, the Big Mac.

Restaurant-goers can receive a buy-one-get-one Big Mac free deal on July 31 at the Big Mac Museum restaurant in Irwin. This promotion celebrates the iconic sandwich and honors its creator, Jim Delligatti.

The legendary Big Mac debuted in 1967, created by McDonald’s franchisee and innovator Delligatti at his Uniontown restaurant. The sandwich featured two all-beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a “special sauce,” all between a three-part sesame seed bun. The Big Mac quickly became popular, leading Delligatti to introduce it at three additional restaurants in Pittsburgh. By 1968, the Big Mac was available nationwide, becoming a globally recognized hamburger.

National Big Mac Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 2.

Two Pittsburgh-area locations with ties to the Big Mac are celebrating its creation. The Big Mac Museum restaurant, located at 9061 Lincoln Hwy in Irwin, PA, is owned and operated by Delligatti’s son, Mike Delligatti. The birthplace of the Big Mac, the Uniontown restaurant at 575 Morgantown St, is currently owned by Matt Alamo.

Mike Delligatti described the enduring appeal of his father’s creation.

“The Big Mac represents more than just a burger – it’s a symbol of creativity, tradition and the power of a simple idea to bring people together,” Delligatti said. “My father’s legacy continues to inspire us every day and International Big Mac Day is our way of honoring his vision and sharing it with the world.”

Over the years, the Big Mac’s special sauce has become almost as famous as the sandwich itself. Delligatti worked to perfect a unique flavor designed to distinguish the Big Mac. The sauce remains a closely guarded McDonald’s secret and an irreplaceable part of the Big Mac’s global appeal.

In 2007, the Delligatti family opened The Big Mac Museum to mark the 40th anniversary of the sandwich. The museum is located inside the North Huntingdon McDonald’s, just outside Pittsburgh, and houses memorabilia, the history of the sandwich and a larger-than-life Big Mac statue for visitors to enjoy.

“For our family, the Big Mac is a story of community as much as it is a story of food,” Mike Delligatti said. “We’re proud to continue my father’s legacy through the Big Mac Museum and by celebrating the spirit of innovation he embodied.”

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