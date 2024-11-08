Memorial scholarship for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski reaches goal on his birthday

BALDWIN, Pa. — A memorial scholarship for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski reached its $75,000 goal on what would have been his 34th birthday.

The Baldwin-Whitehall Education Foundation announced the milestone on Friday. Now that the fundraiser has reached the goal, the scholarship will be awarded annually to graduating Baldwin High Schol seniors persuing careers in law enforcement.

Officer Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty in February 2023 after three years with the McKeesport Police Department.

