Mercer County man pleads guilty to threatening FBI after search of former president Trump’s home

MERCER COUNTY — A man from Mercer County pleaded guilty to charges that accused him of making threats against the FBI.

Adam Bies, 47, pleaded guilty to 14 counts on Thursday, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said.

Authorities say Bies made threats to murder, injure and assault FBI agents in the days after the FBI searched former president Donald Trump’s home in Florida on Aug. 8, 2022.

Bies could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. He will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group