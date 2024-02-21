Mercer County man sentenced for drug trafficking, receiving firearms under felony indictment

JACKSON CENTER, Pa. — A Jackson Center man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to distribute drugs and receiving and transporting a firearm while under a felony indictment.

Michael Love, 46, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice said Love was responsible for distributing 20 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of heroin, 20 grams of powder cocaine and 20 grams of crack cocaine in Mercer County in 2020 and 2021.

Officials also said that after he was released on bond for the drug activity, he received firearms in March 2022, which was while his felony indictment was pending.

