PITTSBURGH — Over two dozen cars were damaged near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said 26 cars got flat tires in the area of the tunnel.

State police said metal debris was on the road which caused the tires to deflate.

The debris has since been cleaned up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group