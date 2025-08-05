Metal spikes designed to puncture tires found in an Allegheny County community

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — An Allegheny County police department is alerting drivers to a hazard that could puncture their tires.

“What’s the point? It just caused a lot of aggravation to everyone,” Brackenridge resident Arden Verner told Channel 11.

People in Brackenridge spoke to Channel 11 about the latest warning from Tarentum Police.

Officers put an alert on their Facebook page, warning drivers that large metal spikes have been found near 1st and Brackenridge Avenues.

“I’m kind of concerned about that! That’s really messed up. Why would people do that… makes no sense at all,” another resident, Michael Booker, said.

Police are calling them “caltrops,” and say they’re spiked metal objects designed to puncture car tires and cause damage.

“That would cost me about 300 or 400 dollars… if not more. That’s not right at all,” Booker said.

While replacing car tires could cost hundreds of dollars, the other worry is that someone could get hurt.

“You can cause an accident. Your car could veer off the road. Hit someone walking down the sidewalk. Hit another car… makes no sense,” he said.

It’s unclear how many caltrops police have found, and they’re working to find out who is responsible.

Police ask anyone with information give them a call at 412-473-3056.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group