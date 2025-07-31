Mid Mon Valley Transit commuters concerned about safety ahead of bus stop elimination

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular bus stop in Rostraver Vernon is about to disappear — and many riders say the alternative could put them at risk.

Tammy Rutherford, one of the longest-serving employees at the Belle Vernon Gabe’s, has been taking the same bus to work every day for nearly 28 years.

“I’m a faithful bus rider — every day, to and from work,” Rutherford told Channel 11. “This is my job, my livelihood. It’s the only way to get back and forth, and I have a bad knee. It’s hard for me to walk from there to here and here to there.”

Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority recently announced it will discontinue the stop at Gabe’s Plaza at the request of the property owner. Riders were notified in a service alert posted online, which apologized for the inconvenience.

The closest bus stop is at the Giant Eagle plaza nearby — but riders will now have to cross Finley Road, which has no sidewalks.

“People don’t want to get off at Giant Eagle and walk across the highway — it’s hard to cross,” one rider said. “It’s not safe at all.”

The plaza is owned by FLT Gabes-Kitley LLC, a company with no known local ties and that could not be reached for comment. Mid Mon Valley Transit declined to comment, but riders say they’ve been told the stop is being cut because of concerns about buses damaging the parking lot.

Tammy and other riders say they’re hoping someone steps in before the last bus pulls up for the final time on August 15.

