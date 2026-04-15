Summer-like warmth expected this afternoon as risk of scattered storms increases

PITTSBURGH — A very warm, summer-like afternoon is ahead as temperatures approach a record high.

A “cap” or layer of warm air aloft will tend to suppress thunderstorm activity for much of the afternoon, with scattered storm development expected this evening.

The highest chance of a storm tonight will be in areas north of Pittsburgh, with a lesser threat of rain and storms farther south. Storms are capable of producing locally heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and some hail mainly over our northern counties.

Thursday starts off quiet with more scattered showers and possible storms during the afternoon as a weak front crosses. Friday will be quieter, but more heat and storms are expected Saturday ahead of a bigger cool-down for NFL draft week.

The risk for a frost or freeze will be around for at least Monday and Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group