Good Samaritan helps save man from drowning after he fell into river along Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — A man who fell into the Allegheny River along the North Shore early Wednesday morning was rescued by a good Samaritan after nearly drowning.

Pittsburgh medics, police and firefighters were dispatched to the North Shore River Walk in the area of the police memorial around 2:45 a.m.

Public safety officials said a man fell into the river and was screaming for help.

A bystander saw the man, called 911 and held onto his arm until emergency crews arrived.

An EMS district chief who arrived on scene first, with the help of the bystander, was able to pull the man from the water and drag him up onto the river walk.

The man was treated for hypothermia and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group