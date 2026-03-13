Mike Tomlin speaks publicly for first time since stepping down as Steelers head coach at gala

Mike Tomlin spoke publicly for the first time since he stepped down as Steelers head coach.

He and his wife, Kiya Tomlin, were honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Dinner Gala at Acrisure Stadium.

Though Tomlin didn’t speak to reporters, he made a brief statement to accept the award.

“It’s often said, ‘We’re not out here for a long time, we’re here for a good time,’ like you have to choose,” Tomlin said. “I think our experience here in Pittsburgh and with the great Steelers organization exemplifies that. Man, we were here for a long and really good time.”

