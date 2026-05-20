MISSING & ENDANGERED: Police ask for help finding boy last seen in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — State police and the Swissvale-Braddock Hills Regional Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Romario Smith, 12, was last seen in the 2100 block of South Braddock Avenue in Swissvale around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Romario is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Romario “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Swissvale-Braddock Hills Police Department at 412-473-3056.

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