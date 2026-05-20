Car crashes into fence, catches fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into a fence and caught fire in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Knox and Moore avenues.

When our crews arrived on scene, the car was completely burnt on the inside.

Emergency dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

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