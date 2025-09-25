Missing 83-year-old woman from Westmoreland County found safe

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: State police said Clara Waters has been found safe.

Initial coverage:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a missing 83-year-old woman from Westmoreland County.

Clara Waters was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Loyalhanna Dam Road in Loyalhanna Township on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Troopers believe Waters may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Waters is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds with white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue plaid button shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 911 or the state police in Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.

