M&J Wilkow lists Penn Center East for sale with CBRE

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a decade of ownership, including the redevelopment and sell off of a former Sears store on the site, Chicago-based M&J Wilkow is ready to sell Penn Center East, the more than 600,000-square-foot mixed-use complex in Wilkins Township on Route 22.

The company recently listed the property for sale with CBRE, an assignment lead by Senior Vice President Kyle Prawdzik, who declined to comment, and Vice President Brendan Bash, with the marketing materials for the property listed publicly on the commercial real estate firm’s website.

CBRE is marketing Penn Center East — which includes more than 47,000 square feet of retail space and nearly 554,000 square feet of offices in a total of eight buildings, one of them a shared community space and fitness center — for a list price of a little more than $20.6 million, or $34.39 a square foot, for a portfolio of buildings on 24 acres and including another 43.5 acres of hilly land considered to be undevelopable.

