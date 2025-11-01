Mon Incline out of service after car stops mid-trip with over a dozen passengers on board

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Incline is currently out of service after one of the cars stopped with over a dozen people inside.

A PRT spokesperson tells Channel 11 that the west car of the incline stopped mid-trip around 2:25 p.m. Saturday with about 15-20 passengers.

Police and PRT operations are responding.

In the meantime, PRT is operating shuttle buses between W Carson Street and Grandview Avenue.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

