MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A local farm supply business is back up and running after a devastating fire in early March.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fire damages farm supply business in Murrysville

The owners credit the quick action from local volunteer fire departments for saving their business.

“We were just blessed that they were here that fast,” said co-owner of 380 Auction and Discount Warehouse, Jim Beacom.

Drone 11 showed the aftermath of the fire that burned three greenhouse bays along with the products inside.

Fire damages farm supply business in Murrysville Fire damaged a business in Murrysville on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

Five volunteer fire departments worked to put out the flames before they could spread to the main building, which housed gasoline, wood, and paper products.

“When I came around 380 and looked up the hill, it was complete black smoke,” said Beacom. “My heart just sank.”

Fire damages farm supply business in Murrysville Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 380 Auction and Discount Warehouse on Fairview Drive at 1:56 p.m.

Drone 11 shows what the business looks like today. Flowers, ferns, and trees cover the grounds and walls of the new greenhouse. Beacom said thanks to the community, they were able to rebuild a new structure in under three weeks.

Farm supply business blooming again after recovering from fire A local farm supply business is back up and running after a devastating fire in early March. (WPXI/WPXI)

“Thank god they were able to put this greenhouse up because we saw a lot of frost,” said Beacom. “We were able to put it all away and bring it back out again.”

Officials told Beacom that the fire started from an extension cord in one of the greenhouses.

Mother’s Day is one of their busiest weekends of the year, and he said he is in awe of the support.

“It’s such a great feeling,” said Beacom. “Humbling.”

Customers said they love supporting the family-owned business and even had trouble finding a place to park.

“It’s amazing!” said Linda Livengood from Murrysville while shopping. “I think they’re great. I think if more businesses could come back that quickly, it would be great. And look! They are fully stocked.”

Beacom said they learned an important lesson that day, “You can bet that we will not have an extension cord in here anymore!”

Unfortunately, the greenhouses were not covered by insurance, according to Beacom, but with the support they’ve been seeing over the last several weeks, they’ll be able to bounce back.

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