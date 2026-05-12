Mon Incline set to reopen on Wednesday pending successful inspection

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Inclince could soon reopen.

The incline has been shut down since two people became stranded mid-trip on Thursday evening. There was one passenger in each car and they were both rescued safely by Pittsburgh Public Safety crews.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> PRT stresses commitment to keeping Mon Incline running & preserved as latest repairs begin

Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials said the situation was caused by moisture getting into an emergency stop button.

On Tuesday, a PRT spokesperson said crews completed several successful test trips over the past 12 hours and that work is running ahead of schedule.

Officials added that the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry will inspect the incline on Wednesday morning. If that inspection goes well, the incline is expected to be back up and running by the afternoon.

“While we’re happy to see this current issue resolved, we will continue assessing the long-term reliability of the system and determine what additional steps may be necessary to ensure safe, reliable service moving forward,” PRT Chief Maintenance Officer Don Rivetti said.

The Mon Incline is 156 years old, and PRT officials say they are committed to preserving and operating the Pittsburgh landmark.

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