School bus involved in crash in Indiana Township

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Indiana Township on Tuesday.
A Fox Chapel School District official said a Dorsevyille Middle School bus was in a minor accident during its afternoon run.
Channel 11 found the bus in the area of Dorseyville Road and Indiana Township at around 3:30 p.m.
Students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were evaluated by paramedics at the scene as a precaution and no injuries were reported.
The bus has since continued on its route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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