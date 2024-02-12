Local

Monongahela Incline open for first commute since early January

By WPXI.com News Staff

Mon Incline The Monongahela Incline connects Mount Washington with downtown Pittsburgh and opened to the public on May 28, 1870. It is the oldest continuously operating funicular railway in the U.S., transporting more than half a million passengers each year.

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline was open for riders on Monday for the first time in five weeks.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit reopened the incline Saturday after an inspection by the state’s Department of Labor & Industry.

The incline was shut down in early January due to electrical and mechanical problems that kept the cars from slowing down near the stations.

The lengthy closure had an impact on the businesses along Shiloh Street on Mount Washington.

One business owner told Channel 11 he lost 95% of his profits from tourists who use the incline during the closure.

