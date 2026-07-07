New entertainment concept with karaoke, dueling pianos and more to open on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — “Mic Drop,” a new entertainment concept, is scheduled to open on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Tuesday.

Mic Drop is designed as an immersive nightlife destination, occupying 4,321 square feet on North Shore Drive. It will feature live entertainment, music and elevated social experiences.

The concept will offer an evolving lineup of karaoke, “bandeoke,” dueling pianos, live performances from local and national bands, and curated DJ experiences. While built for high-energy nightlife, Mic Drop will also provide daytime and early evening entertainment programming, allowing guests to enjoy the experience and be home by 10 p.m. It will also feature a robust craft cocktail program.

Herky Pollock, President and CEO of Legacy Hospitality Partners, stated that Mic Drop is part of the company’s vision to build destination-driven hospitality experiences. These experiences aim to create energy, excitement and lasting memories.

Pollock noted that the North Shore has become one of the premier entertainment districts east of Chicago. He believes Mic Drop will bring a unique offering to Pittsburgh, from karaoke and dueling pianos to live bands, daytime experiences and craft cocktails.

“This is about creating a place where people do not just go out. They become part of the show,” Pollock said.

Pollock added that Legacy Hospitality Partners values the North Shore. “We love the North Shore. With over 200 events a year bringing energy and excitement to this district, we want to keep the party going by expanding the entertainment experience and creating even more reasons for people to gather, celebrate, and make memories here,” he said.

The operations at Mic Drop will be managed by Ed Smith and Amanda Kiger, a husband and wife team who are operating partners for Legacy Hospitality Partners. Their leadership has contributed to the success of several hospitality destinations in Pittsburgh.

Lisa Pollock, Chief Marketing and Design Officer of Legacy Hospitality Partners, emphasized that Mic Drop’s design will maintain the company’s standard for creating unforgettable spaces.

“The design of Mic Drop will continue the Legacy Hospitality standard of creating unforgettable spaces that set the tone for meaningful experiences,” Pollock said.

She added that the venue, similar to Ritual House and Palm Palm, will be intentionally designed to foster an atmosphere for celebrations, special occasions and memorable nights.

“Great hospitality begins the moment you first lay eyes on the space, from the curbside impression to the energy you feel walking through the door. We want guests to become fully immersed in the environment and feel transported to a place unlike anything else in Pittsburgh,” Pollock said.

Mic Drop will further strengthen Legacy Hospitality Partners’ presence on the North Shore. It will join an expanding portfolio that includes The Plaza at North Shore, the newly expanded Shorty’s, SugarBird and Highball Social Club. The Highball Social Club is being developed in partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Additionally, Mic Drop will complement Herky Pollock’s partnership interest in Burgatory, contributing to a diverse and dynamic hospitality and entertainment ecosystem in the region.

Additional details, including entertainment programming and specific special events, will be announced in the coming months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group