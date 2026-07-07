Mother mourns her son as community remembers young man shot, killed in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of people gathered Monday at the basketball court at the East Hills Community Center to honor 18-year-old Tristan Taylor, who was killed in a shooting on June 30.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Teen shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

Tristan Taylor

His mother, Jokima Brown, said she is focused on keeping her son’s memory alive while continuing to seek justice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Recent Allderdice graduate remembered as hardworking, kind after East Hills shooting

“I just miss talking to him, I miss hearing his voice and if I had known I wasn’t going to get to see him again, I would’ve hugged him so tight that day,” Brown said.

Brown described the days since her son’s death as a whirlwind of emotions.

Recent Allderdice graduate remembered as hardworking, kind after East Hills shooting Tristan Taylor, 18, died while walking back from a balloon release honoring the life of his cousin. (WPXI/WPXI)

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, initially shock; it happened literally right beside me,” she said.

Brown said Taylor was shot and killed as the family walked home from a balloon release for his cousin, Jo’Markius Fuller, who was also killed in a shooting eight years ago.

Brown said her family walked by a group of kids who began taunting Tristan and other members of her family.

“It hurts, it hurts. I am very angry because I don’t understand why this could even happen,” Brown said.

During Monday’s memorial, family members, friends and community members gathered to celebrate Taylor’s life.

Brown told the crowd that her son’s favorite number was seven.

Those in attendance counted to seven before releasing balloons into the air in his memory.

Brown remembered her son as full of life.

“He was very playful. He used to pinch my arms, he would randomly walk up. I miss that,” she said.

As she continues to grieve, Brown said she remains determined to find answers and hold the person responsible accountable.

“I just want you to know you took the biggest piece of my heart and you’re going to pay for that. One way or another, you’re going to pay for what you did,” Brown said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Taylor’s family is still planning for his funeral.

The family has a GoFundMe. Click here if you would like to donate.

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