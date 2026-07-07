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Man charged with aggravated arson in connection with fire inside Wilkinsburg apartment

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Aaron Cooper An arrest warrant has been issued for Aaron Cooper, who is accused of arson in connection with a fire in Wilkinsburg. (Pittsburgh Police)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of arson in connection with a fire in Wilkinsburg.

The fire happened on Monday inside an apartment at 301 Wood Street.

Pittsburgh Police said Aaron Cooper, 22, is charged with aggravated arson, three counts of felony arson, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fire Investigations at (412) 782-7646.

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