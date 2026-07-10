More restrictions, closure planned for I-279, HOV lanes next week

A portion of I-279 and the I-279/I-579 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes will be closed again overnight next week in Allegheny County.

The closure will impact the lanes in Pittsburgh, Ross and Ohio Township.

Allegheny County officials said the closures are necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3. The bridge has been closed since inspectors found corrosion on its only pier on July 3, 2025.

Monday night (July 13) to Tuesday morning (July 14)

The right lane of I-279 northbound (outbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-279 northbound (outbound) on-ramp from Cemetery Lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday night (July 14) to Wednesday morning (July 15)

The right lane of I-279 northbound (outbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-279 northbound (outbound) on-ramp from Cemetery Lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday night (July 15) to Thursday morning (July 16)

The right lane of I-279 northbound (outbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-279 northbound (outbound) on-ramp from Cemetery Lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday night (July 16) to Friday morning (July 17)

The right lane of I-279 northbound (outbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The I-279 northbound (outbound) on-ramp from Cemetery Lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday night (July 17) to Saturday morning (July 18)

I-279 northbound (outbound) will be fully closed between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The I-279/I-579 HOV northbound (outbound) lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The left lane of I-279 southbound (inbound) under Jacks Run Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

When I-279 northbound (outbound) is fully closed:

I-279 northbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Union Avenue traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Weather could impact the scheduled closures.

Swank Construction Company of New Kensington has beenworking on the $2.8 million project since April.

The Federal Highway Administration is funding the entire project, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation overseeing the federal funds.

Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 was closed on July 3, 2025, after inspectors identified corrosion in its only pier. Officials said around 4,631 vehicles are used daily when it is open.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to begin next year.

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