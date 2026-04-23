Lane closures planned for I-279 for the demolition of Jacks Run Bridge

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Periodic lane closures are planned on the northbound I-279 under Jacks Run Road for the demolition of the bridge.

The single-lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily starting on Monday.

The restrictions are required for the demolition of Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over the interstate between Bellevue Road/Bellpark Drive and Kane Lane in Ross Township.

The closures are expected to end in September.

During a future phase of the project, I-279 and the HOV lanes will be fully closed overnight. Plans have not yet been finalized.

Allegheny County Department of Public Works closed the bridge on July 3, 2025, after inspectors found corroded steel within the bridge’s only pier.

Construction of a new bridge is expected to start next year.

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