More than a dozen thefts reported at newly opened Dick’s House of Sport, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ross Township Police Department said there have been more than a dozen thefts at the Dick’s House of Sport since it opened just last month. The popular item thieves are targeting is pickleball paddles.

“Well I knew pickleball was big but that’s the first I heard that,” said customer Betsy Raber.

Customers were shocked to hear about what’s behind the recent thefts at Dick’s House of Sport.

“It’s one of the greatest stores I’ve ever been in. Everything about it is just amazing,” said customer Ray Kirsopp.

So far police said there have been 13 thefts at the House of Sport.

Shortly after opening, police said a man from Michigan, Edwards Alviso, stole a Yeti cooler and filled it with about $2,400 worth of pickleball paddles, and ran out of the store. Police said he went back to Michigan and did the same thing there.

“That’s absolute insanity,” Raber said.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be pickleball paddles. They are expensive I understand that,” Kirsopp said.

Alviso returned to our area, hit two more Dick’s stores in Upper Saint Clair and Robinson Township.

He tried stealing more pickleball paddles but was caught by police. He was also wanted in Michigan for extensive retail theft.

Last weekend, police said they got a call from a store manager at House of Sport about two men stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items, and police caught them in the parking lot.

Police said thieves also target high-end items like Stanley cups, Jordan shoes and Nike apparel.

Sometimes they use a magnetic device to take off the sensors. Other times, they are running out of the store with the stolen items underneath their clothing or hiding it in a bag.

“They probably want to resell them to make money for whatever they are doing. Not a good thing,” Raber said.

Police said the store does have many cameras. Right now, Dick’s security is working with local police departments to try to stop these thefts.

Channel 11 reached out to Dick’s Sporting Goods but has not yet heard back.

