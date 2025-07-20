Mosquitoes in a Butler County community test positive for West Nile virus

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Mosquitoes in a Butler County community have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Mercer County Conservation District says the mosquitoes collected in Franklin Township were the first sample to test positive for the virus in Butler County in 2025.

Officials say additional monitoring and appropriate control work will be done in the area where the mosquitoes were collected.

At this time, there are no human cases of West Nile virus reported in Butler County.

According to the CDC, most people with West Nile virus do not feel sick, and only one in five develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1% of infected people become seriously ill.

There are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat West Nile in people.

The Mercer County Conservation District urges Franklin Township residents and businesses to take extra precautions against mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors near dusk or dawn.

People should also try and reduce mosquito breeding sites by eliminating standing water.

Franklin Township isn’t the only area to have mosquitoes test positive for West Nile this year. Samples collected across Allegheny County tested positive for the virus earlier in the summer.

