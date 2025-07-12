West Nile virus found in mosquitoes from multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mosquitoes collected by the Allegheny County Health Department tested positive for West Nile virus in six areas Tuesday.

ACHD officials say the areas where mosquitoes tested positive include Wilkinsburg, Schenley Park, Mt. Washington, Beltzhoover, Mt. Oliver and Hazelwood.

West Nile virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., spread through bites from infected mosquitoes.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are active from dusk to dawn,” said Nicholas Baldauf, ACHD Vector Control specialist. “Residents can prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

Most people with West Nile virus do not feel sick, and only one in five develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Less than 1% of infected people become seriously ill.

There are no vaccines or medications to prevent or treat West Nile virus, ACHD officials say.

Residents who think they might have the virus are told to speak with a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

Baldauf said mosquitoes can breed in as little as half an inch of still water. Residents should check for potential breeding sites in places like tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, corrugated piping and clogged gutters.

The ACHD uses larvicide every spring to treat known breeding sites and sets traps to watch for diseases.

You can report mosquito breeding sites online or by calling 412-350-4046.

